A Walk for Hope event is coming to downtown Cedartown on Sunday afternoon to help those families who have suffered a tragic loss due to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome find some comfort in knowing that they aren't alone.
The event, scheduled for 3 p.m. on Oct. 27, will start with a walk from Ideal Bakery on Main Street and continue to the Polk County Courthouse complex on Prior Street.
The walk is being held to raise awareness of S.I.D.S., or sudden infant death syndrome, which is remembered during the month of October.
Following the walk, attendees can gather at the courthouse to hear from guest speaker Thomas Smith with the Child Occupant Safety Project.
Organizers ask that participants wear pink or blue for the event in honor of those lost to S.I.D.S.
The syndrome is the unexplained death, usually during sleep, of a seemingly healthy baby less than a year old.
It's main cause is yet unknown or fully understood. Researchers believe it might be due to a baby's inability to arouse from sleep, due to low oxygen levels in their blood from re-breathing carbon dioxide, especially if they sleep face down.