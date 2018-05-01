- In a special session, the county votes to spend $250,000 on the extension of Cornelius Moore Field.
Design for the runway extension at Cornelius Moore Field is moving ahead, and bids are expected to go out in May for the project after unanimous approval from the Polk County Board of Commissioners.
The vote was 3-0 in a special called session to discuss only that single item, and with the approval to give Holt Consulting Company the go-ahead on the next stage in the project, they also committed the county to a cost not to exceed $250,200 for the work.
County Manager Matt Denton said the county’s airport consultant will be handling all the required design and engineering requirements after completing the necessary first round of surveying and gathering of data points.
“All monies the county pays all goes toward the 25 percent match for the requirement on this project,” Denton said.
So for instance, if the promised $4.5 million only covers a hypothetical bill of $6 million for the 1,000 foot runway extension at Cornelius Moore Field, Denton said the money already spent would go toward what the county would have to invest in the project as well (around $1.5 million, give or take.)
One of the issues commissioners had before they gave approval of the project was whether anything was documented in writing by the time they were to vote on whether the money Gov. Nathan Deal said Polk County was getting for the project had come through. That was specifically an issue for Commissioner Hal Floyd, who said that he understood for the time being that it was a handshake agreement, but that as a businessman in his past career he understood the importance of any promise being made in writing.
“I’ve been assured over and over again by state officials their money portion is being set aside,” Denton said. “It (the promise) has all been verbal, but this is not coming from lower down guys in the DOT, but the higher ups.”
He added that since the money was promised by the governor “it seems to be an important project for him.”
Additionally, Commissioner Chuck Thaxton also worried that if the county found the cost of the project to be much greater than expected and the state’s matching funds wouldn’t cover enough of the cost, what would be done with the work they approved.
“When we get the numbers back, that is where we’re going to be deciding whether this is something that we can do,” Thaxton said. “I think it is great and I think that we’re all hoping it all works out. But what if it doesn’t?”
The county would have a full set of plans ready and waiting to complete the runway extension at Cornelius Moore Field should funding fall through on the state level for the project. Commissioner Jose Iglesias added that he felt the county should move forward despite the promise not being in writing.
“I personally think that if our county is ready, we need to make sure that we position our county for future economic development,” he said. “How long have we been waiting for an opportunity like this?”
Commissioners agreed, especially Jennifer Hulsey. “I feel like the governor is going to back us,” she said. But she did wish that officials would speak with all the Commissioners if they won’t make the promise of state dollars in writing just yet to provide assurances that moving forward won’t lead to financial disaster, or having to call off the project all together.
Thaxton also asked about whether it might be wise to look at creating an Airport Authority to operate Cornelius Moore Field after he received questions from “a couple of citizens” on the matter.
Denton said in no uncertain terms that “I strongly urge you (the commission) not to do it.”
His and other commissioner’s reasoning is that they would then lose all control over the airport’s operations, revenue generated from the facility through gas sales and hangar and tie down rental fees, and only be allowed to appoint board members in return.
“I just want to make sure that we’re spending the money wisely, and I want to be completely open about this process,” Thaxton said. “I don’t want to get into a situation like one of our neighboring counties got into.”
He also sought to get hard numbers on how the runway extension will benefit not only future economic development opportunities by courting industry leaders using private jets, but also those existing industries.
“We’re fighting for new companies, but if Meggitt closed down today the east side of the county would be devastated,” Thaxton said.
He and Iglesias are looking at the expansion as a way to court existing industries to expand, but also to get new industries to come to Polk County since the lengthening of the runway would lead to small jet aircraft like a LearJet business jet or turboprop aircraft to land at the airport off Highway 278.
Denton said the improvement won’t be able to handle anything larger, so no commercial aircraft will be landing at Cornelius Moore Field but the improvement could also lead to greater traffic from surrounding regional airports.
The runway itself will see additions put down and paved, but not the entire length of the field. Construction crews will have to work the new portions of runway into the current landing strip instead.
One final thing Thaxton did seek to find out before the Commission voted to approve was whether the county could save additional dollars on the project by doing some of the work in-kind through the Public Works department.
Denton said that was possible, but not advisable.
“I would do this all as a turnkey (project,)” he said.
His justification is that since if problems arose in the future, the contractor and the county could point fingers back and forth on who is responsible for any shortfalls in the work to be done and put the county in a position to have to spend more on legal work in the future.