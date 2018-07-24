Early voting came to a close, and today is Run-off Primary Election Day in Polk County, where voters will finally decided statewide positions on the local ballot for the GOP and Democrats.
The polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. before it is time to count ballots and declare a winner. Check back later tonight for results from the local and state level.
Voters can head out to cast a ballot today at one of seven precincts in the county, so long as they had already voted back in May’s primary for the Republican gubernatorial race, the lieutenant governor’s race, and the Secretary of State.
Additionally, the democrats are looking to narrow down their choice for the State School Superintendent job.
Those voters who haven’t already cast a ballot during early voting – more than 500 did so in Polk County through the three-week window, excluding the day closed for Independence Day – can head to the polls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today to take part.
Those polling places are at Pine Bower Baptist Church at 100 Pine Bower Road in Cedartown; Aragon’s Community Center across from Aragon First Baptist Church – parking available in the church parking lot – for the first election this year; The Bert Wood Youth and Athletic Complex, 605 Lynton Drive, Cedartown; Victory Baptist Church, 15 Hendrix Road, Cedartown; Cedar Creek Christian Center at 1890 Rome Highway, Cedartown; The Rockmart Community Center, 436 Hogue Ave. Rockmart; and Young’s Grove Baptist Church, 2255 Antioch Road, Cedartown.
Republicans will select their governor nominee from the two top vote-getters — Casey Cagle and Brian Kemp. Their lieutenant governor slot on the Nov. 6 general election ballot will be filled by either Geoff Duncan or David Shafer; and the secretary of state nomination will go to David Belle Isle or Brad Raffensperger.
Democrats just have one runoff — for their state school superintendent nominee. The race is between Sid Chapman and Otha Thornton Jr.
Those who voted in the Democratic primary are ineligible to vote in the Republican runoff, and vice versa. A voter who picked the nonpartisan ballot in May can opt to participate in either party’s runoff.
Also, anyone who wasn’t registered to vote before the April deadline for the May primary also can’t participate in the run-off locally.
No local races are on the ballot for the this month’s run-off, with elections held in late May determining many seats for the year ahead.
Included in those are two new school board members as Vicki Mayes and Britt Madden Jr. won out their seats without any democratic competition to face in November. Mayes defeated incumbent Grady McCrickard in a primary challenge for the District 4 seat. Madden won out over Robert Furr for the District 1 seat, being vacated a the end of the year by Jane Hamlett.
The lone county commission race that was contested in the primary was between District 1 Commissioner Jose Iglesias and challenger Gary Martin. Martin won the race and will take on a new four-year term on the county board.
The sole November race that will be contested at the moment is for the District 2 seat held by Commission chair Jennifer Hulsey. Hulsey will face Ricky Clark, running as a democrat for the seat.
A special election will also be on the November ballot to determine who will take over the District 3 seat that is currently held by Hal Floyd. He decided to run for the spot held currently by Marshelle Thaxton without opposition in the May primary, and won’t face any challenger in November to retain the seat for another four years.
Also, look for more in the coming weeks about local official seeking to go ahead and get the 2020 SPLOST extension on the ballot in the fall as well.