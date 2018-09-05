Newest addition to Polk County Fair entertainment line-up a big hit
The Polk County Fair served as the main stage for a new contest put on by the Exchange Club of Cedartown during the annual event, XC Idol.
The show saw 11 different performers came prepped with their favorite songs in a bid to win a trophy, money, and the title of XC Idol.
Each performer sang valiantly, but it was contestant Aspen Ruff's performance of 'Red High Heels' that won the panel of judges over.
Audience votes also saw Becca Sides awarded the audience choice award after singing 'Desperado.'
Other local talents that took part included Lexi Dobbs, Charlie Ward, Heaven Klemke, Jadyn Williams, Brevin Barnes, Hunter Holocombe, Greenlee Holocombe, Avery McWhorter, and Katie Horn.
Ruff was thrilled with her victory and title. The performer shared she was eager to offer the money to one of her sponsored children.
“I'm amazed,” Ruff said. “I'm happy and excited, but it's not really about the money. I'm going to be using it for one of my sponsored children in Haiti, and I will be paying him every month. I'll be getting him a few things for his house and where he lives.”
The contest was made possible by the Exchange Club of Cedartown and their efforts to raise money for various organizations in Polk.
More information about the fair and the club can be found at https://www.facebook.com/Exchange-Club-of-Cedartown-1595905767378165/ or https://www.cedartownexchangeclub.com/.