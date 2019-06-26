The Polk County Rotary Club gathered to officially approve of officers for the year, and welcome new members to the organization.
Club members gathered at Petro's in Cedartown on June 20 to hold an annual dinner and to approve of officers for the year. Debbie Ross will serve as the club's president for the coming year, with Jill Price as the Vice President. Risa Foley is serving as treasurer and Missy Kendrick as Secretary.
Local Rotarians also welcomed Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner and Rockmart real estate agent Brenda Leslie into the club during the dinner.
Members of the club meet weekly at Floyd Polk Medical Center in their conference room for lunch on Tuesdays at noon with a program, or for club business.