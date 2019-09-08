Dr. Yamin Farhat could have talked about his storied life, and all the experiences he’s had in his journey around the world during a recent meeting of Polk County’s Rotary Club at Floyd Polk Medical Center.
Instead, Dr. Farhat gave the club new inspiration to reach out to the community and invite new members to join the organization that helps people across the globe.
Dr. Farhat kept to his personal motto when he told stories of friends and colleagues who have become Rotary members, and talked some about his own journey from growing up as a Pakistani Christian in a post-division world of the Asian subcontinent, to becoming a physician serving the community in the metro Atlanta area.
Farhat started as a Rotarian in 1993 in the Atlanta West End Rotary Club, and in recent years helped for the first E-Club to bring in new membership seeking to exchange ideas via online conversations. He helped form the organization in Rotary District 6900.
The graduate of Forman Christian College of University of Punjab in with a Bachelor’s of Science, along with time spent at Mercer and Vanderbilt in graduate studies on Medical Research, he eventually began a consultancy as President and CEO of Tara Medical Devices Group and Tara Global Scientific Group with focuses on implantable devices, regulatory affair and health policy analysis.
In club business, those who purchased Duck Race tickets for the Homespun Race will be happy to note those rubber ducks will be back out on the water this fall.
To make up for Homespun’s unexpected end in 2019, Rotarians are getting back out for their make-up Duck Race in October for Rockmart’s Fall Festival along the Euharlee. Tickets will be back on sale for those interested in taking part, and the winning duck ticket holder will receive a prize.