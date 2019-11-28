The spirit of giving is alive with one local club who instead of fussing over a Thanksgiving meal during their recent lunch meeting took time out instead of help another organization with a much-needed donation.
Local Rotarians gathered at Floyd Polk Medical Center and brought with them armloads of supplies that are headed to Our House Women's Shelter as Thanksgiving arrived and the Christmas season gets in full swing.
Rotary Club President Debbie Ross said members were inspired when representatives from the shelter came to speak to the group earlier in the year.
"It turned into one of those things that we came together and decided 'hey we can do that'," Ross said.
She said the hygiene bags full of supplies that might be left behind in an emergency but are still needed for daily life are just one way the club felt they could give back to those running away from a bad situation.
Ross said the club plans to turn over the hygiene bags made up for their holiday gathering at the start of next week.
"They gave us a list of what they hand out to someone when they come into the shelter for the first time," Ross said. "We put together several bags for them to make sure that they have what they need."
The club also plans to continue their efforts to give back during the holiday season, and are currently gathering supplies to be donated to the Graduate Polk program at both high schools. Those will be heading to students after the close of the holiday break for December and heading into the new year, with ample time to make a donation.
Ross said the club is accepting items to help fill that need from the community at large.
"They've given us a list of what they need at this time, so please get in touch with us before making any donations," Ross said.
Those interested in helping out the Polk County Rotary Club in their efforts to give back during the holiday season can contact Ross by email at ross5860@bellsouth.net for more information.
She added that those interested in becoming a Rotarian can also get in touch. The club meets weekly on Tuesdays at Floyd Polk Medical Center during the lunch hour. They take part in several efforts to raise money throughout the year.