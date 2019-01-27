Polk County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Blair Elrod could have given a speech during her latest visit to the Polk County Rotary Club last week.
Instead, she took time during the Jan. 22 meeting to give members a reminder of some trivia from local history in a game that saw lucky winners of Polk County Bingo gain a free Holiday Gift Card, still available and useful through July.
Which begs the question: how well do our readers know local history too?
For instance, how many people are familiar with Polk County’s most famous son?
Or how many square m
iles make up our homeland here?
Here’s a good one people might not know: where does Aragon get it’s name? And: What was the first high school in Rockmart? (Here’s a good hint: they didn’t sport yellow jackets as their mascot at the time.)
All of these questions and many more were some of what Elrod presented during the Polk’s rotary meeting, giving members something to enjoy and joke over following a lunchtime meeting.
She said her goal in creating Polk County Bingo was to help outside visitors learn in a fun way about the local area, and also to give longtime residents and natives a reminder of who and what makes up the place everyone here calls home.
Rotary members are holding a board meeting during their Tuesday session this week, but will return back to regular business coming up on for their first gathering in February.
Check back in coming editions for updates on Rotary meetings and how to become a member. Also, answers to the questions above: Sterling Holloway; 312 square miles; the mineral Aragonite; the Piedmont Institute.