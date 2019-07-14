The latest Rockmart Council meeting was bittersweet, and while the group had no trouble working through the night’s agenda, it was potentially the last time they will do so with the help of council member Sherman Ross who announced his resignation from the council in order to pursue the office of mayor.
Ross announced his mayoral bid earlier in March, and since he is ineligible to serve as a council member while running, he resigned both in compliance with the city’s rules and to make sure his seat could be adequately campaigned for ahead of the elections. He will hold his position until the end of the month, but he saw his final meeting as a council member during the July 9 session.
“Sherman has decided to run for mayor, and pursuant to the provisions of the charter of the city of Rockmart, he cannot continue to serve and qualify for the office of mayor,” Rockmart City Attorney Michael McRae said. “So, because of his term and when it would end, he must resign.”
Locals will be able to vote for their new mayor in November- though only Ross has announced plans to run so far. Sitting Mayor Steve Miller is not seeking re-election on this year’s ballot. A special election to fill the vacancy left by Ross will also be in November.
This year’s local races include seats up for vote in Aragon, Rockmart and Cedartown. Additional information about qualifying to run for an open seat will be forthcoming later this month.
In the meantime, as Ross give up his seat it won’t end his involvement in the community. He plans to stay active in the community by hosting Rethink Rockmart meetings and participating in other local events.
Those interested in working with Ross on issues such as neighborhood revitalization can find more information by visiting https://www.facebook.com/rethinkrockmart/.
If he is elected mayor, he will get to return to council meetings and city affairs in his new role.
“I’ve talked to all of you individually,” Ross said to the rest of the board. “This is my final meeting as a council member. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it, and we’ve accomplished a lot by working together.”