Rockmart City Councilman and local business owner Sherman Ross was seated as a member of the Highland Rivers Health governing board at its most recent meeting in August. He will serve a three-year term representing Polk County.
"There is no segment of our communities that is not impacted in some way by issues related to mental health, substance use or disabilities, so it is critical our governing board reflects a broad cross section of the communities served by Highland Rivers Health," said Chantel Adams, chair of Highland Rivers' governing board.
"As a well-respected local business owner and a representative of local government, Sherman Ross brings many important perspectives to our work, and we thank the Polk County Board of Commissioners for appointing him to our board."
Highland Rivers Health is governed by a 14-member board that includes a representative from every county in the agency's service area (with two representatives from both Floyd and Polk counties) who are appointed by each county's board of commissioners. Members serve three-year terms, and terms are staggered to ensure continuity of governance.
The board includes several individuals who have family members with mental illness, addictive disease or developmental disabilities, and includes representatives from local government, the judicial system, family services, private industry, law enforcement, and healthcare, among others.