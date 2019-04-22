Repairs and renovations at the pair of Polk County Courthouses continues onward with yet another project now underway at one of the two downtown Cedartown facilities.
Specifically, Polk County Courthouse No. 2 visitors will likely notice a banging from above their heads as roofers complete repairs atop the historic structure this week.
The latest round of work is just one of many projects that were undertaken at the courthouses, including in recent months the remodeling of several offices within Courthouse No. 1, upgraded security cameras within the past year, and more.