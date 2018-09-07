Shine up those cowboy boots and get out the good hat because it's time for the rodeo to open up for the next two nights at the Haney Arena on Morgan Valley Road in the Rockmart area.
Tickets are $15 for adults at the gate and $12 for children as riders and clowns alike get ready to put on a show.
The annual event is a fundraiser for both the Polk County Sheriff’s Office CHAMPS program and the Rockmart High School Future Farmers of America.
The two-night show will feature returning acts Trent McFarland, the favorite clown, and Mark Northall, the nightly announcer.
Rodeo-goers who are working the concession stand will also help benefit another local organization as LEAD Polk Class of 2018 provides snacks this weekend to help raise money for their class project. They seek to help build a computer lab at Camp Antioch (the Polk Haralson Christian Life Center) for youth who use the facilities for homework help and more.
Check out more about the rodeo here, and check out the concession stands tonight and Saturday at Haney Arena to learn more about helping Camp Antioch.