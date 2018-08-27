It’s time again for the annual Rockmart Pro Rodeo, featuring two nights of entertainment to benefit kids in Polk County.
This year’s rodeo is coming up on September 7 and 8 at The Haney Arena on Morgan Valley Road in Rockmart.
The annual event is a fundraiser for both the Polk County Sheriff’s Office CHAMPS program and the Rockmart High School Future Farmers of America.
The two-night show will feature returning acts Trent McFarland, the favorite clown, and Mark Northall, the nightly announcer.
Sponsorship and promotional opportunities will be available again this year. For more information, contact Johnathan Blackmon with the Polk County’s Sherriff’s office at 770-749-2900 or Jeff Hawkins with Rockmart FFA at 770-684-5432.
For information about tickets and vendors, visit Rockmart Pro Rodeo’s Facebook page for posts closer to the day of the event.