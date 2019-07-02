It was a fun few days last week for local baseball players looking to learn from the talents of current and former Rockmart Yellow Jackets, especially those who made their big run to the state title game this past spring.
The Jackets hosted the three-day camp on their home field at the high school, which included a focus on fundamentals like hitting, pitching, catching and throwing.
Head Coach Kenny Yanzetich said fun was the name of the game for the camp this past week.
“We had a great camp, the boys who attended were fun, hardworking and talented,” Yanzetich said. “I was very appreciative of my current and former players who helped with camp. They really enjoyed working with future Jackets.”
The camp was organized with the help of the Rockmart Recreation Department. They have several opportunities for summer fun and forthcoming fall sports signups ahead.
Those include an upcoming boys basketball camp for youth 6 to 12 being held July 10 through July 12. Signups for that camp ended last week, but those interested might find a last minute spot by calling 770-684-2706. The camp is also being hosted by Rockmart High School.
Also, the department is starting their signups for several sports. All youth must be the appropriate age for their grouping as of September 1, 2019, and must have waiver forms to participate that are filled out when signing up for fall sports.
This year, Rockmart Recreation will feature Boys and Girls flag football for ages 5 and 6, and tackle football for 7 and 8 year old, 9 and 10 year old and 11 and 12 year old boys. Signup dates for football end on August 1. Cheerleading teams are also being formed for the year, with signups ending on August 3 for youth 5 to 12 years old.
Fall soccer also returns to play coming up, but signups won’t start until later this month. Youth 5 through 12 can signup for local league play with the department starting on July 22 and going through August 3.