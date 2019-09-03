Rockmart’s recreation department has big plans for this week.
After teams got a chance to run onto the field with the Yellow Jackets before kickoff against Central Carroll in their home start last Friday night, they’ll have the chance to parade around town as their season starts this week.
Recreation night for the community marked the first home game of the season for the Jackets and a chance for youth to enjoy a night of celebration before their schedules become busy during the coming months.
This week, fans are invited to line the streets of downtown Rockmart from City Hall on Piedmont Avenue through historic downtown on Elm Street and wrapping back around to the Nathan Dean Sports Complex ahead of special ceremonies in the park.
The annual fall youth sports parade will begin on Thursday, September 5 starting at 6:30 p.m. Ceremonies at the Nathan Dean Sports Complex will follow once all the football and soccer teams, along with cheer squads, arrive on the fields for the event.
Rockmart’s recreation department his hosting flag and tackle football, fall soccer, and cheer teams this year with games starting this Saturday for tackle football and soccer. Flag football play for younger children will begin on Monday, Sept. 9.
Check out their Facebook page for full schedules of events.