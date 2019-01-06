Rockmart wrapped up their annual Jacket Invitational Tournament with a third place finish as 2018 came to a close and the New Year began, and got right back to work on the mats as the season continues onward.
The winners of the 2018 tournament saw Darlington crowned victors with 165 points overall for the team, followed in second by Northwest Whitfield with 150 points, and Rockmart in third not far behind with 146 points.
Cedartown only had 29 team points and finished 17 out of 19 teams, ahead of Eagles Landing and Villa Rica.
Additional competitors in the tournament included Armuhcee, Cartersville, Coosa, Cherokee, Greater Atlanta Christian, Heard County, Jackson, Lafayette, Model, Mt. Zion, North Paulding, Paulding County and River Ridge.
Local wrestlers who made a mark on the day included a win for Nickolas Swan in the 113 pound division overall for the day, and Zoryan Hendricks in the 170 pound division.
Griffin Pace also took first for Rockmart in 182 pound weight class.
Second place finishes in 120 and 126 for Peyton Morris and Caleb Cason also marked a good day for Rockmart.
Cedartown’s Tanner Mason finished fourth in the 132 pound division as another notable finish for the tournament.