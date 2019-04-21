The Rockmart Yellow Jackets baseball team reached a new milestone: they are not only region champions, but undefeated in 7-AA play.
It is a first in school history as this year’s program went 14-0 against all comers in 7-AA, wrapping up their regular season with a 4-3 win over Dade County at home for their final regular season home game, and then 7-1 win on the road in Trenton to wrap a series sweep of the Wolverines. The Jackets finished the regular season at 20-6 overall.
The Jackets played into extra innings on April 16 at home for senior night to break a 3-3 tie against the Wolverines. They scored a bottom ninth inning run for the win. Dade County had a 3-2 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh inning before scoring the tying run and playing for two more innings.
In their trip to play the final game at Dade County, Rockmart took a first inning, four run lead and the Jackets defense held the Wolverines offense to only a single run scored in the third during their win. Rockmart added a run in the sixth and a pair of scores in the seventh to finish out the evening.
The Jackets already cemented a region championship after a series sweep of Gordon Central, and remained in the top of state rankings (Georgia Dugout Preview had them in third place as recently as their April 13 edition, and others had them in the Top 3 coming into state play.)
With the region championship squared away yet again and heading into the playoffs as a first seed, the Jackets have a date with 6-AA fourth seed opponent Booker T. Washington. The Bulldogs at 8-8 (8-6 in region play) are coming off a pair of losses to Hapeville Charter 17-4 on April 18 and an 11-5 loss to McNair on April 17.
The Jackets host the Bulldogs on Wednesday, April 24 in a double header starting with a 4 p.m. first pitch. Game 2 is slated to start at 6 p.m. and if necessary a Game 3 would be played on Thursday, April 25 at 5:30 p.m.
If they win, Rockmart is slated to host again in the second round between the winners of Region 5-AA third seed and the Region 8-AA second seed on May 2 in a double header at home, with a if-necessary game on May 3.
Rockmart celebrated their Dinner on the Diamond for senior night in past weeks following an April 12 win over Gordon Central.