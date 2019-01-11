Georgia State Patrol is still investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a Rockmart woman this morning on Highway 101 between Aragon and the county line.
According to Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier, the single vehicle wreck took the life of Ramee Amaris Guy, 42, of a Rockmart address around 9:39 a.m. He said that he pronounced her dead on the scene after his arrival at 10 a.m.
Brazier said that according to eyewitness accounts provided at the scene, Guy was driving northbound on Highway 101 by herself when she crossed the center line and flipped several times and caused her to be ejected from her late model Honda SUV.
He said the cause of death was blunt force trauma during the wreck.
Guy leaves behind a husband and two young children, Brazier said.
Check back for additional details as they become available from Geor-gia State Patrol officials, who are investigating the wreck. Local police, fire and EMS personnel were also called to the scene to assist.