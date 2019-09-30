A Rockmart woman was the victim of a flash explosion caused by smoking around her oxygen tank in the early morning hours of Monday, according to Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier.
Tammie Ann Smith, 60, of 129 Clearwater Street, was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital's trauma center at 5:18 a.m. Monday from internal and external burns received around 3 a.m. when she was the victim of a flash explosion.
Brazier said their initial investigation found that Smith was smoking while also taking oxygen treatments for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, or COPD. The flame on the cigarette lit the oxygen flowing from the tank, and caused fire to burn internally and some of the upper half of her body.
A caretaker for Smith was able to extinguish the flames and get help to her Clearwater Street home quickly, and she was airlifted to the Atlanta-area hospital for further treatment. Redmond EMS, Rockmart Fire and Rescue and Rockmart Police all responded to the scene.
No other injuries were reported due to the flash explosion.