A woman who was caught inside a burning house on Vinson Mountain Road and spent more than a month in the hospital died from injuries sustained prior to her rescue, according to the Polk County Coroner's Office.
Coroner Tony Brazier said that he received word that at 4 a.m. on March 2, 53-year-old Pamela Casey of a Vinson Mountain Road address in the Rockmart area, passed away from the burn injuries sustained during a fire on February 3.
Casey and her boyfriend, who was not identified in the Saturday morning release, were both injured in the Vinson Mountain Road fire and her injuries were serious enough to require immediate treatment and a Lifeflight to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, where she remained in the burn unit for more than a month.
Brazier said physicians tried to save her and performed several surgeries on Casey before she succumbed to both internal and external burns on her body.
"They did everything they could to save her," Brazier said.
No foul play was believed to have been involved in the Feb. 3 fire. Casey's body was expected to be returned to her family in the coming days and information about funeral services were not yet available.
Brazier added that Casey's boyfriend, who was also injured in the fire, did not sustain any major wounds from the incident.