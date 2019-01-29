The Jackets took a huge 91-64 win over the Indians on Monday night for their final regular season home game, which also served as Senior Night.
Rockmart hosted Armuchee at home for a 7-AA region game, ending with great results for the Jackets as they are still ranked as first in the 7-AA region.
The special game was originally scheduled for today, but was rescheduled early due to the news of possible winter storms.
With the victory, Rockmart now holds a 14-8 (12-1 7-AA) season record and Armuchee has a 6-15 (5-8 7-AA) season record. Rockmart is ranked first in the 7-AA region.
Monday's game was important to the four Jackets who may have played their last game in the Rockmart gym.
Seniors Logan Burge, Chandler Cooper, and Sam Depew were all recognized for their basketball careers. Senior Glenn Walker did not play in Monday's game and was not honored in the senior night recognition as he was suspended for a team violation.
“I told the kids that I wanted them to play fast and get a lot of possessions and opportunities to score more points,” Calhoun said, which is exactly what the Jackets did against the Indians.
To lead the game, Senior Sam Depew scored a total of 27 points on the night and went six for seven with his free throws. Head coach Vic Calhoun said Depew has led the team all year.
Another Senior, Chandler Cooper, added a total of 16 points, which is said by Calhoun to be so far his highest number of points in one night.
Junior Tyler Rowland also had an impact on the scoreboard by putting up 13 points and going two for four at the free throw line.
Logan Burge, the only other senior who played last night, ended up with only four points but has been a “phenomenal defensive player all year long,” Calhoun said. ‘He always shuts down the other teams’ best defenders,” Calhoun added.
“It was just a fun night and a good game to honor our seniors,” Calhoun said.
Tomorrow’s away game at Bremen will possibly be canceled depending on weather conditions. If played, the boys will take the court to face the Blue Devils at 7:30 p.m., right after the girls game.
On Friday, the Jackets will travel to Coosa for their last regular season game before the region tournament.
Rockmart has already faced Coosa this season during a tough home game, finishing with a 63-55 win, but a Senior Eagle player, Kenon Dixon, is the Jackets’ focus for the upcoming game.
“We have to limit him,” Calhoun said.
Although Rockmart and Chattooga were recently tied for the first place 7-AA seat, Chattooga’s loss to Coosa left only Rockmart in first place.
Dixon scored 45 points in the recent game against Chattooga in which Coosa won 79-73.
In Rockmart’s game against Chattooga, the Jackets fell short to a 80-48 loss, which has been their only loss of the season in region play.
The upcoming Eagles game is very important for the Jackets as it will determine if next week’s 7-AA region tournament sees Rockmart gets an early bye.
If Rockmart wins over Coosa on Friday, the region tournament will be hosted at home next week.
If Rockmart falls to Coosa this week, there will be a three-way tie and ultimately a coin flip will be conducted to determine the location of the tournament.
The boys team will take the court at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Coosa and hopes to see the stands packed with fans and community members for an important end-of-the-season game.