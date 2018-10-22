The Rockmart volleyball team ended their season last week at the 7-AA region tournament, being ranked fifth in the region with a 1-32 (1-5 7-AA) season record.
The Jackets earned their spot to compete in the tournament by breaking their 29-game losing streak with a win over region opponent Georgia School for the Deaf, which was their only win this season.
Rockmart faced Armuchee as the first game of the region tournament at Coosa, but suffered a 3-0 game loss with set scores of 25-9, 25-16, and 25-13, leaving Coosa, Pepperell, Armuchee, and Model all sitting ahead of Rockmart in the 7-AA region.
The loss against Armuchee also means that Rockmart did not advance to the first round of state playoffs.
First year head coach Casey Born feels “grateful” for the season, but believes the outcome is not one that any coach or player would ever want.
Born believes the team is young and this season was an opportunity for them to grow. “We have a lot of talent and athletic ability but we struggled to put it into effect in games,” Born said.
“We closed the season on a positive note and hope to carry that momentum forward into next season,” Born said. She believes that the team greatly improved.
Born added that she plans for the team to participate in a summer camp to bond and work on skills such as stamina and consistency.
The Jackets will be losing the skills of three seniors, Jasmine Cruz, LiDeah White, and Logan Patterson as they head off with the Class of 2019 to bigger and better things in college. The team won’t be left without talent once these three have graduated in the spring, though.
Born named younger players Aubrey Gilmer, Landra Jones, and Megan Clanton, and upcoming senior Kinsley Woolfork as the standouts on the team this season and will be players to watch when the team returns to the court in Fall 2019.
Born declined to provide statistics on how the team preformed and at press time, had not yet uploaded this information to the MaxPreps website.
The team will be having an end-of-season awards banquet, but the date has not been set.