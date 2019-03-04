After finishing their past seasons in the top of their region, the Rockmart track team’s 2019 season is underway with their first meet being held last week.
The Lady Jackets have finished as back-to-back 7-AA Region Champions for the past two years and although the Jackets fell short as Runner-Up last year, they earned the Region Champ title in their previous 2017 season.
Practice and conditioning for both track teams began in early February. Many athletes had a late start to the track season due to both of the basketball teams advancing into the state playoff games.
Head coach Rhett Parson feels that with many athletes back on the track, the team has a good chance of having a long season.
“With many returning, I feel pretty good that we will definitely make a run at the Region title, but hopefully we will make it into the top three at State as well,” Parson said.
Looking forward to the season, Parson has goals for improvements on small but important details.
Parson hopes to “get better and peak at the right time” and “make sure relays and handoffs are correct.”
“We want to be in our best shape and performing like a well-oiled machine in order to hit our best marks before Regions and leading into the State meet,” he added.
Parson named several returning athletes Zoryan Hendricks, ZJ Whatley, Marcus Smith, Chandler Cooper, and Travis McKinney as ones to watch this year.
“A few of these seniors have now been with me for three years. I feel like they will be ready and chomping at the bit to be successful,” Parson said.
Before last weekend’s meet in Rome, Parson stated that he was looking forward to watching the team compete.
“The kids will be pushed to the test because they probably aren’t in 100 percent shape for track,” Parson said. “I just want to see them compete and do the best they can.”
Parson also noted that the team will miss a key member, Cambree Stanley, due to an injury that occurred during her basketball season.
The Jackets faced many teams at Barron Stadium for their first meet of the season, including Rome, North Paulding, South Paulding, Bremen, and Kennesaw Mountain.
Coming up after press time, the Rockmart JV team will host a track meet on Tuesday and the Varsity team will later travel to Gordon Central on March 16th. Times are to be announced.