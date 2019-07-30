Football fans, there’s a chance to get in on the local action. Except for one small caveat: the time of day might not be convenient for those who have to get up and go to work in the morning.
The Rockmart Yellow Jackets have been hard at work over the summer in conditioning and drills, going to camps and improving with every step they take on the practice field.
Yet throughout some of the hottest mornings of June and July, the Jackets haven’t been able to add pads to their helmets and suit up for the real work ahead before the season kicks off. Now they’ll get a break and fans will have a chance to come watch the workout as the clock strikes midnight on August 1 for a practice session.
Head Coach Biff Parson said it isn’t a scrimmage, but a session to allow for the Jackets to get a jump on the competition and out on the field first thing.
The session comes as the Jackets get closer to the start of the forthcoming regular season, with a pair of scrimmages ahead and then the big showdown to start play that counts toward their record.
Rockmart will face Bremen at home in the first of two scrimmages for the Jackets, and host again when they play Temple on August 16.
The season opens against rival Cedartown on August 23 in a road match-up. Rockmart looks to repeat a 2018 win over the Bulldogs. The Jackets then host Central Carroll on Aug. 30, followed by an open week before a September 13 rematch against Heard County — who won the state title against Rockmart in 2018 after forfeiting to the team early in the regular season at halftime — and open the region on Sept. 20.
Homecoming is set for Sept. 27 against Dade County, followed by a trip to Chattooga on October 4, another bye week on Oct. 16, then finishing out the region the following Fridays at home against Pepperell and Coosa, a trip to Gordon Central to round out October, and finish on November 6 at home for Senior Night against Model.
Check back in next week’s edition for more on the Midnight Madness practice, and in the Standard Journal’s edition of the Pigskin Preview coming in August.