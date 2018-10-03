Get with the season by visiting Rockmart's Helping Hand Thrift Store and buying a few items from the store's new fall clothing selection. Whether taking home hooded sweatshirts, sweaters, or decorations, all profits will benefit the Helping Hands Ministry.
Patrons can stop by from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, and the store is open from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Friday. Customers will be greeted with a different sale depending on the day of their visit.
“We've got fall clothing in,” manager Gaynell Scott said. “I'm having 70 percent off our toys and purses. I'm doing books at four for a dollar. On Mondays and Tuesdays I have half price. Monday is for seniors. And Tuesday is for everyone.”
Those who need to clear out their closet and make space for new items may consider donating to the store.
Items can be dropped off on Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. Through 2 p.m. Scott is currently looking for men's clothing and larger women's clothing, but other items are still being accepted.
Helping Hands is a non-profit ministry that provides food, household items, and clothing to those who need it most, and those who donate are eligible for tax write-offs and other benefits.
Those looking to take it a step further can donate their time and become Helping Hand Thrift Store volunteers.
The store offers community service hours, and while there are no paid positions being offered, extra hands are always welcome. Call (770)-684-0038 for more information.