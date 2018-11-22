Theatre and music gives people an escape from the busy schedule of everyday life. Live theatre gives an audience the opportunity to experience and enjoy the live performance. An experience that is unique to the theatre where a live audience will give their attention to the actors and actresses that have stepped out of their shells to entertain.
It is that live performance, where mistakes happen and nothing is hidden, that makes it unique. Fortunately for the audience of the next Rockmart Theatre production mistakes and hidden secrets are abound.
Christmas Belles is a Christmas comedy about four sisters that will leave you laughing from beginning to end. First, Honey Raye played by Kelly Gates. Kelly said she “is grateful to take a little time out of life to join this terrific cast.”
Honey Raye has a reputation that most would only whisper about, and check around to make sure no one, and I mean no one was listening. Let’s just say, she has dated and even married a few men and is always on the prowl. She has now been blessed with the task of directing the Christmas play at the Tabernacle Church of the Lamb. Kelly is no stranger to the stage.
Kelly played Clark Willingham’s wife in Footloose at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center. Clark appears as Raynerd in Christmas Belles.
Raynerd is a lovable character. Raynerd is about 40 years old with a very innocent and simple perspective of life.
Oh, by the way, he “just loves Christmas.” The man pulls a red wagon behind him everywhere he goes. Oh, by the way, he “just loves Christmas.”
Clark, a native of Polk County, born in Cedartown, has been on both the Cedartown and Rockmart theatre stages since his school days. Clark has shared his talent in The King and I, Lil Abner, Godspell, and his portrayal of Reverend Shaw Moore in Footloose. Clark is an active member with the Rockmart Community Chorus and work for that USPS in Cedartown.
Christmas Belles has four showings planned in the coming weeks. Christmas Belles opens Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. followed by two performances on Dec. 8, with a matinee starting at 2 p.m. and an evening performance at 7:30 p.m.
The show closes on Sunday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m.
Advance Tickets can be purchased online at TicketLeap.com for $12.
Tickets at the door are first to come first served $10.
All performances will be at the Rockmart Theatre in downtown Rockmart at 116 Elm Street. Tickets can also be purchased from any cast member, The Rockmart Cultural Art Center at 316 N. Piedmont Avenue, Bldg. 300 Wednesday to Saturday 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Pirkle's Deli will be selling tickets during their regular business hours in Cedartown.
The cast and crew invite the community to come to join this delightful experienced group of actors in a night of fun! Find out why Twink, played by Abby Avery, from Marietta, burned down nine doublewides.
What is Frankie’s, played Britt Hensley, the Director of Theatre at East Paulding High School, big secret? Who is Geneva? Geneva, played by Deliska Dee Bradley, is a busybody who is just plain mad that she was dumped after “27 years directing the Christmas program“ by her own church for a woman with a questionable background and no experience. Dee Bradley is a published author of Circle B Ranch, she is a member of Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church and hails from “Sweet Home Alabama.”
Dub played by Joshua Baines, Director of Theatre at South Paulding High School, is a middle-aged man with a lot on his mind, and it isn’t Christmas. Why is Dub in so much pain? Frankie, his wife is about to give birth to twins, he’s playing Santa at the local Smartshop. Who could ask for a better life? Well, Dub could. Dub has Kidney Stones and he does a lot of, well, screaming.
Michael Crowe from Dallas, Georgia is directing Christmas Belles. Pete’s Backyard Players Troupe was born to honor his dear friend Pete Borden. Mike holds a B.F.A in Theatre from the University of Alabama.
Mike has participated in the theatre in a variety of ways for over fifty years. He has appeared in or directed a number of productions throughout Atlanta and Cobb County during his long career on the stage. Donna Duff, Production Stage Manager, said she “is excited to return to the Rockmart Theatre after being a stage manager/prop master on the Square, in Marietta. Georgia.” Donna “believes strongly in the therapeutic and educational advantages the theater arts can bring a community.”