The Rockmart Yellow Jackets tennis program are on a roll once again in state play.
Just a week into state play, the boys team have defeated Douglass-Atlanta and Banks County to advance to the Elite Eight round and will be facing the winner of Dodge County and Davidson Arts in play, with the site to be determined. They’ve got to play the next round before an April 27 deadline, with Final Four play to be completed by April 30.
The boys team won the first round in a 5-0 rout of Douglass-Atlanta at home, and then hosted Banks County in a second 5-0 match to advance.
Rockmart boys are the only team seeing positive results in the state tournament. The Lady Jackets who finished as the region champions are also in state tournament play now, finishing off South Atlanta in a 5-0 finish in team play and are playing against Elbert County in the second round on April 22. The Lady Jackets get to host the second round match.
If the Lady Jackets come out of the Sweet 16 round against Elbert, they’ll face the winner of Dodge County and Davidson Arts as well.
Both teams come off another year at the top of the Region 7-AA standings. Northwest Georgia teams still in the tournament include a second seed Armuchee who defeated Therrell 5-0 in the first round and face Banks County, and Modedl who defeated C.S. King and already played Rabun County in a pair of 4-0 team wins to get into the Elite Eight in the girl’s state tournament.
The Model boys remain alive as well heading into Sweet 16 play against Elbert County following a 5-0 win over Therrell, and the Coosa Boys won out over South Atlanta 3-0 and face Bremen in the second round.
Fourth seed Gordon Central pulled out a 5-0 win over Booker T. Washington to stay alive as well, and face Callaway in coming match play.
The Lady Jackets play on Monday after press time at 2 p.m.