A Rockmart High School student was arrested by Polk County Police on Tuesday on campus and remains in jail without bond on rape charges.
The Polk County Police reported in a press release that Xzavier Markez Prater, 19, of Rockmart, was charged with rape and aggravated sodomy and arrested at Rockmart High School, where he is a student.
Police reported the arrest came after an investigation into a November 4 incident which began when officers were called out to Polk Medical Center to take a report on a sexual assault that occurred on Pine Road against a 19-year-old victim.
The criminal investigations division took over and developed enough evidence in the case to arrest Prater. No additional suspects are being sought.
The release from investigators reported no further information due to the nature of the crime.
Prater remained in the Polk County Jail without a bond set on the pair of charges.