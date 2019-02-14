The Rockmart boys and girls are both hosting first round playoff games, with the Jackets getting to take a Region 6-AA foe, and the Region 7-AA Champion Lady Jackets get to tangle with another on Friday night.
The Lady Jackets take the first tip-off against Booker T. Washington High School of Atlanta on Friday at 6 p.m., with the Jackets to follow at 7:30 p.m. against Hapeville Charter.
Rockmart comes into the game off a tournament loss to Chattooga in the championship game seeking a 7-AA Region win after a 12-2 run on the regular season and lone tournament loss.
Rockmart comes into the game at 16-9 and 13-1 in region play (their only loss in overtime to Chattooga in the tournament championship game) hosts a Hapeville Charter that is coming in with a 12-16 record overall, and finished at 6-8 in 6-AA play. The Hapeville Hornets finished their region tournament with a third place spot in a 61-40 win over Douglass.
The Jackets tip-off against the Hornets at 7:30 p.m.
The Lady Jackets finished the regular season with a 18-7 overall record and won the region with a 12-2 finish and a big win over Chattooga 70-59 to take the 7-AA crown.
They face a Washington at 6-18 (5-9 in 6-AA) comes in as a fourth seed after a 69-45 tournament loss to Therrell in the consolation game last week.
The Lady Bulldogs six wins came against Carter, South Atlanta, McNair, Coretta Scott King YWLA, and late season wins again over King and McNair.
Friday night marks the second year in a row both the boys and girls are hosting first round opponents. It also marks the first year for head coach Vic Calhoun, who enters the state tournament in his opening season.