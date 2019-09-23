The regular season is winding down in softball for Rockmart and Cedartown, and the two got to meet for the second and final time of the year last week.
This year, the Lady Jackets get to enjoy bragging rights over the cross-county rival, picking up their second win of the season over the Lady Bulldogs in a 7-4 finish.
Not without some dramatics however.
Cedartown took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning to go ahead before Rockmart came back in the top of the second to tie, and then put on six more runs on the scoreboard through the third, fourt and sixth innings of the game.
The Lady Bulldogs weren’t done however. They came into the bottom of the seventh and tried to put together a comeback against the Lady Jackets and added three more runs to the scoreboard after going scoreless through five innings, but were snuffed out before they could add more.
Rockmart were able to snuff out the comeback chance and finished with a 7-4 win over Cedartown on their home field.
The Lady Jackets earlier in the season pulled off a 16-4 win over the Lady Bulldogs. The win moved Rockmart — along with others last week — to 18-3 overall on the season and they were still undefeated in region play at 9-0 heading into their final games in the days to come against Armuchee, Coosa and Dade County.
Cedartown meanwhile sits under .500 at 11-14 on the year in Eddie Gambrell’s first season, and at 7-4 in region play and sitting in a third place spot in region play.
The Lady Bulldogs only have Chapel Hill leftt to play at home on Tuesday after press time to wrap up the regular season.