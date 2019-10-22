Rockin Rooster and Happy Hen owner Helen Riley came to open her store this morning in Rockmart and found a mess to clean up.
For the third time in a row in recent days, vandals knocked out the glass of a storefront on Piedmont Avenue and took off without any money or items or any additional damage done.
Rockmart Police are asking for the public's help to track down the still unknown suspects in the vandalism cases.
Chief Randy Turner also asks for people to be vigilant when they are out and about and report any suspicious behavior around local businesses day or night to police immediately.
"We think someone is riding by and shooting the windows with a BB gun," Turner said. "All three cases, there was no damage inside and nothing was taken."
The incidents began last week when Razzle Dazzle Beauty Salon was hit first with broken glass on Piedmont Avenue on the night of Oct. 17, then again when Subway saw broken windows but nothing taken overnight Sunday. Rockin Rooster and Happy Hen was fine when Riley left her store in the evening hours.
She believes the suspected vandals hit overnight. Riley added she was thankful to a local business for their help to get back to the way their storefront was in no time.
"Cedartown Glass has been amazing and cleaned up all the glass and replaced the panes already," Riley said.
Those with information about any of the incidents can call the Rockmart Police Department's non-emergency number at 770-684-6558 to speak to officers. Callers who have information to share after hours can request to get in touch with an officer through 911.