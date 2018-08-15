Jackets win big 45-2 in final pre-season game, ready to host Bulldogs this Friday
The Rockmart Yellow Jackets got two shots this year to face teams be-fore the start of the 2018 regular season.
Both times they went up in games that didn’t count, they came up the victor. Last Friday night’s contest especially.
Rockmart traveled to play the Temple Tigers and came out a 45-2 win-ner in what Head Coach Biff Parson said was a big improvement from one pre-season game to the next.
“We’ve still got a few issues to clean up, but they’re small,” Parson said.
He said the trip to Temple showed him a lot of reliable threats on of-fense he can depend on – like Dylan Bailey under center leading the team, which he did with two touchdowns on the night of his own – and then finding new leadership.
“Javian Whatley has been a pleasant surprise and someone new we can look to on offense,” Parson said.
The younger Whatley scored three touchdowns on the night.
Parson also added his praise to Noah Hughes, who knocked a 53-yard field goal through the uprights on the road at Temple. He was still look-ing through records Saturday at press time, but he believed it might have been a new school record for longest field goal for the Yellow Jackets.
He’s got plenty of confidence in the Yellow Jackets this week after the scrimmage and their ability to stand up against rival Cedartown on both sides of the ball in this week’s opener.
Parson just wants his team to clean up the small things that will matter when it comes time for his team to play their first down.
“We’re working to hone in on the details and make sure our guys have focus,” Parson said.
As the Jackets prepare to host Cedartown, Parson said his team has been buzzing for rivalry week.
“It’s going to be exiting and great for both communities,” Parson said.
Friday’s game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Coverage of the Jackets, Bulldogs and more can be found in the annual Pigskin Preview edition now on newsstands in print and online starting Wednesday.