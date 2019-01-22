The Rockmart Yellow Jackets remain on the top of the region heap as they headed into a weekend game at press time and were undefeated in 7-AA play.
Their trip to Summerville after press time on Saturday marked the opening of a road trip that continues into tonight, this Friday and Saturday against Pepperell, Model and Dade as they sat at 10-7 overall, and 8-0 against region foes.
Rockmart continued their winning streak started after the boys returned from holiday break by putting up wins last week on Jan. 12 with a home win over Gordon Central 72-46, followed up by hosting Dade for a 93-28 win last Tuesday, and then again on Friday night hosting Gordon Central for a 79-52 victory.
The Yellow Jackets look to remain strong on the road as the week gets underway tonight in Lindale, and continues when they make trips to Shannon and then Trenton to round out the week.
Rockmart will get a break after weekend play this Saturday before they host the Armuchee Indians next Tuesday, Jan. 29.
If the Yellow Jackets stay on track and continue their winning streak, they would enter the Region 7-AA as the top seed and avoid having to play in opening round games, earning a bye to the semi-final round.
Their closest foe in the region as of press time was Chattooga, who was only a loss behind and looking to tie the Jackets as the paper was going to bed over the weekend.