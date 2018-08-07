The Rockmart Yellow Jackets football season began with a 17-16 win over Bremen on a road trip that didn't count.
Varsity and Junior Varsity players got the opportunity to show what they've learned over the summer, and Head Coach Biff Parson said his team still needs some work after the scrimmage win.
"They've only been in full pads for three days," he said. "This is just an experience for a lot of the younger guys."
Rockmart could have ended the game with a larger number on the scoreboard, but a 54-yard touchdown ran by Javian Whatley early in the contest was called back on a penalty after Juke Boozer was caught hold-ing on the defense.
Coming out of halftime, the Jackets owned the third quarter with a 17-yard touchdown pass between Whatley and Reed Couch, and then a 52-yard touchdown run by Keyshaun McCullough, putting Rockmart ahead.
Parson said the Jackets need to work on their execution on offense be-fore they have to face Cedartown for the first game of the season next Friday, Aug. 17.
"I was proud of our young guys’ determination," he said.
Parson said the defense played much better as they held fast against the Blue Devils offense, who scored two touchdown of their own.
The game also provided Parson with a look at up and coming leaders on the team.
Whatley stepped up as a new offensive leader, along with his older brother senior ZJ Whatley to provide much of the forward movement for the team.
Parson also praised the efforts of Paine Culver for tough play on de-fense.
The Jackets will be back on the practice field all this week -- weather permitting -- to work on areas Parson feels his squad needs improvement on.
Rockmart is back on the road again this Friday for fans to see against the Temple Tigers.