The Rockmart Yellow Jackets opened region play to a big win at home against Armuchee, and look to repeat that performance again today.
The 11-1 victory at home saw the Jackets put up a seven-run, fourth inning performance to open their week of play last Tuesday. They put up a single run in each inning over the Indians with the exception of the third, and kept Armuchee’s offense from scoring after a single run in the first came across home plate to open the game.
Rockmart played a second time against the Indians on the week, earning a 5-1 win over the Indians to cap off last week. They started out with a three-run first and added a run a-piece in the fourth and sixth innings to finish off the Indians in their two-game rotation on the week.
The 5-4 Jackets stand undefeated in region play at 2-0 as the season gets going in earnest, and hopes the weather holds off to allow teams to get onto the baseball diamond.
To start off the coming week after press time, Rockmart faces Cedartown on the road Monday (see online for more coverage) and then gets into region play in back-to-back games against the Coosa Eagles (1-6-1, 0-2 7-AA) at home on Tuesday and away on Friday, and hosts Cedartown this weekend on Saturday for a noon first pitch. A road trip to Chattooga and back again is in the cards for the Jackets as well on March 19 and March 22, and they host Cass on March 23.
Both Cedartown and Rockmart head into their Monday contest after press time at 5-4 overall on the year so far.