The Jackets took a big win over Dade County with a final score of 48-0 on Rockmart’s homecoming night. Rockmart is now ranked 5-0 (2-0 7-AA).
Rockmart started off the game by retrieving a Dade County fumble, leading to the first touchdown of the night by senior Paine Culver in the first quarter.
The Jackets added a large amount of points to the scoreboard during the second quarter with four touchdowns—a 15-yd run by junior quarterback Javin Whatley, a 15-yd carry by junior Jai Penson, and two runs by freshman Lanear McCary.
Rockmart led Dade County into halftime with a score of 34-0.
The Jackets came back in the second half with two more touchdowns, including a 15-yd run by senior Mekhi Floyd and a 20-yd run by Penson to wrap-up the night.
“Defense played very well,” head coach Biff Parson said. “They caused four turnovers, which is very good in a football game.”
Negatively, he said the team did not have much energy, which is something he wants to improve on before their next game at Chattooga.
The Jackets will travel to face the Indians on Friday, Oct. 4, a 7-AA region opponent, who are currently at 3-2 (2-0 7-AA).