The threat of winter weather on Tuesday has pushed Rockmart High School's basketball team to move up their forthcoming game against Armuchee at home to Monday night.
The Jackets and Lady Jackets were set to host the Indians basketball programs and celebrate their senior players for the 2018-19 season on Tuesday night, but with the National Weather Service calling for daytime snow showers and overnight temperatures dipping down to 19 degrees, it has been pushed up.
According to a post on the school's Facebook page on Saturday, the games will still be at 6 and 7:30 p.m., just on Monday night instead.
It will be the team's last regular home game of the season as the Jacket boys remained in first place and the Lady Jackets in second place in Region 7-AA.