Rockmart's Zoryan Hendricks has a lot to smile about after the weekend he had at Berry College.
With his team finishing fourth over all in the Class AA state track meet, Hendricks came away with two individual state title wins in the triple jump and another in the 300 meter hurdles. Along with finishing with his team with a state runner up spot and fourth place finishes, Hendricks took away another award.
He's also the Individual Medalist Award for Class AA in 2019.
Hendrick’s distance of 46-6 in the triple jump put the Jackets in ninth place among AA boys teams with 10 points after the second day of competition.
“We know there hasn’t been a state champion in Rockmart for a long time, so our coaches wanted us to execute, and today I went out there and I executed and I got the job done,” Hendricks said.
His second state title saw him finish the 300 hurdles with a time of 38.31 on Saturday.
“I feel pretty great coming into all my running events having this award,” Hendricks said. “I’m pretty blessed. It’s just one out of the four events I have to conquer.”
Hendricks was joined on Saturday with his teammates in the 4x100 relay as in third place for the year and included Hayden Rayburn, and Zabrion and Javin Whatley. He also took a second in the 110 meter hurdles.
Other teammates also took part from Rockmart during the three day track and field finals. Alexis Teems took seventh in the 100 meter dash and fifth in the triple jump, Zabrion Whatley finished 8th in the 100 meter dash, and
Sam Depew also took part in the High Jump and hit a 5' 10" mark on Friday. He did not place in the event.
The Lady Jackets finished 16th overall.