Look for success in Rockmart’s upcoming wrestling season as head coach Drew Lindsey is already preparing his athletes.
After finishing as Area Champions and a fourth place finish in state as a team last season, the Jackets are shooting for the top as the 2018-19 season draws near.
“Hard work is how we are going to do it,” Lindsey said.
Although official practice wasn’t able to begin until Monday, Lindsey held strength conditioning and weightlifting workouts after school for the past weeks.
As well, the team attended several camps over the summer in order for the wrestlers to stay in shape.
Lindsey said the team is doing more this year to prepare than in yeas past.
He felt there is more time to work with his wresters since he stepped away from a softball coaching position.
The team has many returning members.
Lindsey pointed to seniors Griffin Pace, Zoryan Hendricks, and Kole Streetman as athletes he expects to see “big things” from this this fall and winter.
Rockmart’s first tournament is the Trojan Invitational on November 10 at Lassiter High School, starting at 9 a.m.
This season's schedule:
Nov 10 -Trojan Invitational @ Lassiter - 9:00 a.m.
Nov 14 - Adairsville and Pace Academy @ Adairsville - 4:30 p.m.
Nov 19 - JV Hurricane Scramble @ Cartersville - 9:00 a.m.
Nov 20 - GAC Scramble @ GAC - 9:00 a.m.
Nov 27 - Chapel Hill, Cedartown, and Creekside @ Rockmart - 5:30 p.m.
Dec 1 - Cedartown Duals @ Cedartown - 9:00 a.m.
Dec 7-8 - Spartan Invitational @ Mtn. Brook, AL - 5:00 p.m., 9:00 a.m.
Dec 11 - Pepperell, Model, and Calhoun @ Rockmart - 5:30 p.m.
Dec 15 - North Paulding Duals @ North Paulding - 9:00 a.m.
Dec 20 - Cedartown w/ Middle School @ Cedartown - 5:30 p.m.
Dec 21-22 - Coosa River Clash @ Gadsden State - 3:30 p.m., 9:00 a.m.
Dec 29 - Jacket Invitational @ Rockmart - 9:00 a.m.
Jan 5 - Spartan Duals @ South Paulding - 9:00 a.m.
Jan 9 - Darlington, South Paulding, and Lafayette @ Rockmart - 5:30 p.m.
Jan 12 - Area Duals @ Rockmart - 9:00 a.m.
Jan 17-19 - State Duals @ Macon - TBD
Jan 23 - Paulding Co and Mt. Zion @ Rockmart - 5:30 p.m. *Senior Night
Jan 25 - Woodward Duals @ Woodward - 5:30 p.m.
Feb 2 - Area Tournament @ Rockmart - 9:00 a.m.
Feb 8-9 - Sectionals @ Columbus - 9:00 a.m.
Feb 13-16 - State Tournament @ Macon - TBD