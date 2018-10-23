Rockmart standout announces he’ll be a Tiger after 2020 graduation
Good news for Rockmart fans: one of their own is promised to head off to a Division I school in the years to come.
6-4-3 DP Baseball announced that Yellow Jacket junior Ty Floyd is headed off to play college ball at Louisiana State University when he graduates with the Class of 2020.
Floyd a standout on the baseball diamond with the Jackets, has been recruited heavily by college scouts looking to utilize his talents on the mound.
“The entire 6-4-3 staff congratulates Ty on his achievement and wishes him the very best on his continued journey as a standout student-athlete,” their release stated last week.
Rockmart High School’s Barry Williams echoed those sentiments as well.
Floyd’s arm is what is getting him all the attention. In recent months, he was named to both the All Tournament Pitcher’s list for Perfect Game when they were in town, as well as the Elite Team Hitters list during performances in the 2018 WWBA World Championship in Fort Myers, Fla.
He’s the first player for the organization to commit to LSU.
Floyd is set to return to the baseball diamond this spring with the Yellow Jackets. He was among a squad in 2018 that went 20-10 overall and stayed at the top of Region 7-AA all season.
They were knocked out against Rabun County in last season’s state playoffs.