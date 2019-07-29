The Rockmart High School softball team is back in business next week and head coach Steve Luke looks at a team that is reloaded and ready to face all comers once again.
Luke is feeling good about the chances for the Lady Jackets as they get ready to take on a foe familiar to them from play over the summer break, and their first opponent on the field to start the fall regular season.
“Summer has been good,” Luke said. “We’ve been doing what we do. Working hard and going to team camp. We’re trying to get people healthy and ready for the season.”
Luke said the team returns a squad that includes seven seniors that will mix with additional young talent coming onto the field for the 2019 season.
“This is probably the smallest group we’ve ever had,” he said. “We’re going to utilize some younger players on JV, and we’ve got some young players that have come up that will surprise people on varsity.”
Overall, Luke is feeling positive about his “good group of talent.”
Scrimmages have been part of the summer routine as well. The Lady Jackets have faced Cartersville and Woodland so far, along with a round of play against Chattooga and LaGrange “as well as a few other schools” while at camp according to Luke.
“Talent-wise, their ability is as good as we’ve had it. Even with losing the seniors we lost last year, we’re going to very competitive,” Luke said.
They’ll have a lot of competition just to start the year.
Opening day for the Lady Jackets will be on the road at Cartersville on August 6 to kickoff the season, followed up by their home opener against rival Cedartown on August 7. They’ll get a short break before jumping right into region play against Pepperell on August 13 on the road in Lindale, then host Chattooga on August 15 followed by a trip to Model on August 20, and host Armuchee on August 22.
The Lady Jackets are entering the year coming of a big run in 2018, where they went 26-4 and finished with a trip to the playoffs on a first round win over Douglass in two games, and fell to Banks County in the second. Rockmart’s softball team also finished 2-0 against Cedartown in 2018.