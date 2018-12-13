Several of the snowflake lights that went on sale last Friday remain in stock for lovers of Rockmart history to take home and have as a holiday keepsake.
Those large, metal decorative lights replaced a few years back with more variety of holiday displays still need a new home, and officials with the Downtown Rockmart Advisory Committee hope to have the rest gone before the end of the year.
The snowflakes were donated by the city to the committee to help cover the cost of the new string lights over downtown after they decided they wanted to do something with the lights other than scrap them for the metal.
Rockmart City Manager Jeff Ellis said previously the lights were still in good condition and many still worked when plugged in. However there are others in the collection of now less than 41 available for sale that will require some restoration work, and that LED lights that stick on from various local stores can replace the old, less efficient lights.
Prices are one each for $100 and 2 for $175 in as-is condition. They'll be sold out of the Rockmart City Complex on Piedmont Avenue until all are gone.
The lights themselves aren’t small, and those interested should bring a truck to pick one up. They measure 76 inches by 75 inches.
Those interested in seeing examples of the lights can stop by the old Hometown Realty office on South Marble Street, the Silver Comet Trailhead office, or Now and Then on East Church Street.
Anyone interested in reserving a snowflake now that their Dec. 7 sale is over can still have them on a first come, first serve basis. Buyers can contact Elrod at the Polk County Chamber of Commerce at info@polkgeorgia.com, or by calling 678-883-9255.