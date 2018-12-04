Remember the old days, when the City of Rockmart used to put up snowflake Christmas decorations on power poles around town?
Those were replaced a few years back with more variety of holiday decorations and now what remains of those past light displays need a new home.
A chance to own a piece of Rockmart history is coming this Friday as the snowflake lights are being sold by the Polk County Chamber of Commerce's downtown Rockmart Advisory Committee from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in an effort to help raise money for the downtown Rockmart lighting project.
The snowflakes are being donated by the city to the committee to help cover the cost after they decided they wanted to do something with the lights other than scrap them for the metal.
Rockmart City Manager Jeff Ellis said the lights were still in good condition and many still worked when plugged in. However there are others in the collection of 41 available for sale that will require some restoration work, and that LED lights that stick on from various local stores can replace the old, less efficient lights.
The lights first went up in the late 1970s and were used for decades as holiday decorations along light poles in Rockmart. They were replaced in 2014.
During the late November Downtown Rockmart Advisory Committee meeting last week, they worked out pricing and availability for the Snowflake lights.
Prices are one each for $100 and 2 for $175 in as-is condition. They'll be sold at the Rockmart City Complex.
The lights themselves aren’t small, and those interested should bring a truck to pick one up. They measure 76 inches by 75 inches.
Those interested in seeing examples of the lights can stop by the old Hometown Realty office on South Marble Street, the Silver Comet Trailhead office, or Now and Then on East Church Street.
Anyone interested in reserving a snowflake before the Friday sale on a first come, first serve basis can contact Elrod at the Chamber at info@polkgeorgia.com, or by calling 678-883-9255.