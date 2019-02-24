The season came to an end for boys high school basketball within Polk County as the Rockmart High School Yellow Jackets finished their season with a final loss last week.
After traveling to Elberton in Northeast Georgia for a nearly three hour drive, the Jackets came up short against the Blue Devils in a 59-36 loss at the Granite Bowl gymnasium on Feb. 21.
The Jackets finished their first season under Vic Calhoun with a 17-10 record, finishing 13-1 in region play with their only loss to Chattooga in the region title game for the 2018-19 season. It was the second year in a row Rockmart finished out their season in the Sweet Sixteen round.
Rockmart’s grit and determination gave the Yellow Jackets a chance to in the second half against Elbert County. Down just 24-21 at halftime, Rockmart was behind just 38-31 heading into the final quarter when Elbert County found the right mix of offense and defense to outscore the Jackets 21-5 in the final eight minutes.
The Jackets finished their season on the road with a state playoff win over Hapeville Charter in the opening round of the Class AA tournament. They also got to host a first round game for the second year in a row.