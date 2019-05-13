The Rockmart Lady Jackets soccer team is sending one of their own off to college in the coming months.
Andrea Ridgeway sat down with family, friends, teammates and coaches for a celebration as she made her commitment to become a Lady Hawks soccer player official on May 10.
Coach James Schroeder said that she’s been following along with Ridgeway since her days as a sophomore with the Lady Jackets and was proud of her success through the years.
“I’m so proud that she’s able to continue on at Shorter,” Schroeder said. “She’s a real leader.”
She said her main factor in choosing Shorter was that it remains close to Rockmart just up the road in Rome, and that “there are people there that I love, and I love the coaches, I love the team.”
Ridgeway said she’ll miss the team that she has come to consider family when leaving Rockmart later this summer for the Shorter campus.
“I’ve been at Rockmart all four years, and I love it here,” she said.
She was joined in ceremonies by her aunt and uncle, Heather and Adam Hicks.
Ridgeway plans to study biology with a goal toward going into the medical field.
“I’m not exactly sure, I’m kind of just winging it,” she said.