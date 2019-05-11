The Rockmart Post Office’s recent Community Appreciation Day meant free food for any and all who showed up, and a chance to see major improvement at the facility inside and out.
Locals could be seen dining on hot dogs, brownies, and plenty of other treats while mingling with the staff and each other.
While the event was directed towards the citizens who rely on the post office, Postmaster Jeremy Holland also wanted to extent gratitude towards his employees and celebrate some of the recent renovations made to the building.
“We just wanted to give something back to the community and to the people of Rockmart,” Holland said. “We did Chick-Fil-A for the carriers this morning to give back to them some for what they do.”
Holland commended the workers for dealing with the harsh temperatures and bad weather that often pose challenges to couriers, and Zach Thomas, Rockmart Chick-Fil-A owner, showed support by providing catering at no cost.
Polk County Commissioner Scotty Tillery, PSD Superintendent Laurie Atkins, PSD Police Chief Michael McGee, and numerous other school board members came out to participate and listen to Holland’s presentation on the office.
The May 3 meal was held on the post’s newly improved front lawn, complete with updated landscaping and freshly planted flowers. While plenty of interior renovations have been made, the group isn’t done yet, and locals can look forward to more improvements as time goes on.
“We’ve been trying to fix the building up, been trying to get it back to where it needs to be,” Holland said. “I take a lot of pride in this building. We’ve had new windows, new doors, new trim around everything, we fixed all the cracked walls, the ceiling on the inside was falling- we fixed all that, we got all these hedges picked up, we’re gonna pecking away at it and see if we can’t keep going with it.”
Future plans include a new flag pole and an improved ramp, though regardless of how the building changes, Holland hopes to maintain the quality service locals are used to.
Those interested in the Rockmart Post Office’s services can visit 130 E. Elm St., Rockmart from 8:30 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. through 12 p.m. on Saturday.