The Rockmart Council will have new faces at the beginning of the year, but with the addition of Ward 2's Marty Robinson and Ward 4's Mike Bradley comes the parting of long-time council member and Rockmart Mayor Pro-Tem James Payne.
He originally joined the city council on January 1, 2004 and will hold his position until December 31, 2019, but Payne saw his final council meeting with the city earlier on Tuesday, December 10. The council quickly moved through the night's agenda with his help, but business also called for the reading of a resolution of appreciation in his honor.
The document, awarded to him by Mayor Stephen Miller, highlights many of the accomplishments Payne saw during his long tenure with the city.
“The knowledge he shared during his four terms totaling sixteen years was very instrumental in many positive accomplishments for the City of Rockmart,” Miller read. “And these major accomplishments include the addition of the Silver Comet Riverwalk, renovation of Seaborne Jones Park, two-phases of the streetscape, information technology upgrades, public works department equipment upgrades, radio read then AMI meter technology, two major water plant upgrades, complete renovation of the Goodyear Village roads and sewer lines, re-codification of city code, implementation of design standards, renovation of the old Rockmart High School property into the City Government Complex, purchase of the “Church Street Manor,” expansion of the Sports Complex and several recreational programs, plus many upgrades and additions to the police and fire departments, and last but certainly not least, the retirement of the debt for the government complex.”
Payne has also been a part of other governmental bodies such as the Public Safety Committee, the Public Works Committee, and other committees as needed. Much of his time in the council was spent as Mayor Pro-Tem, having been voted into the position as early as January 10, 2019.
The council, city staff members, and Payne's family were present to recognize and celebrate his history with the city with a meal following the meeting's adjournment, and Payne himself offered some words for the city and those he's worked with up to this point.
“It's been a privilege and honor to serve the City of Rockmart for the last 16 years,” Payne said. “It's been an honor to serve with this body and those who've preceded it. It's been an education that I believe one can get only by being a part of this body.”