The past week was good for local wrestlers who scored big wins on the state level, including one young man who is now a state champion having already celebrated reaching the 200-win mark.
Griffin Pace took the top spot in the 182-pound weight division for Class AA and will soon get a gold ring for winning the championship for 2019. He defeated BJ Bradford in the final match after getting a first round bye, and then going through Lawson Paradice and Wyn Denney to get to the final round.
Pace wasn’t the only Rockmart wrestler to score big in the state traditionals held in Macon on Feb. 16.
He was joined by teammates Peyton Morris and Zoryan Hendricks in scoring big in Class AA wrestling. Both earned runner-up spots, with Morris taking second in the 120 pound division and Hendricks taking second in the 170 pound division.
Nicholas Swann also earned a sixth place finish at the state level.