Rockmart High School hosted an event last week for children in the community to enjoy the Christmas season.
The National Honor Society at RHS put on the Christmas for Kids event for the second year in the gymnasium of the school for students in Pre-K through 2nd grades at Eastside and Van Wert Elementary Schools.
The kids participated in many activities throughout the day, including inflatables, freeze dance, face painting, a petting zoo, skits, games, and visits with Santa.
High school students volunteer to work the event and most are members of classes and clubs such as cosmetology, healthcare, art, drama, student council, yearbook staff, Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, and the American Sign Language Club.
National Honor Society Advisor Erin Jones was excited to be involved with the event for the second year.
“It’s a great event for us to bring Christmas joy and festivities to the children, and I’m thankful for the opportunity,” Jones said. “This also gives the students the chance to experience the high school in a fun, positive way.”
“Hopefully it brings the elementary students and teachers a little Christmas spirit,” she added.
Jones stated that this is an event she hopes to continue for years to come, and welcomes any criticism or ideas for next year’s event.