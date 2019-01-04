Rockmart locals are saying farewell to longtime businesses J&L Discount and Rockmart Discount Mall that recently closed their doors for unspecified reasons.
Shoppers could grab everything from general goods to clothing and gifts at the two retail outlets, and while citizens will have to shop elsewhere in the meantime, the Discount Mall's former venue is now available for rent.
While its unclear if J&L's former venue is up for grabs, the store could potentially see a revival later on, since the business saw a third grand opening in January 2018.
Lynn and Jennifer Robinson created J&L in 2000 and operated the store for 10 years before selling it, and locals Jason and Mandi Williams would acquire the property in 2015 before closing in 2017. The business returned to the Robinson duo for a final year before the most recent closing.
The former Discount Mall venue has housed other businesses, too. NT Collectibles once sold vintage comic books, video games, and other rare items from the 124 S. Marble St. location before moving locations and eventually closing shop for personal reasons.
Namaste Kneads, a therapeutic massage parlor, also operated from inside Discount Mall before the closing.
Customers were treated to chair massages, prenatal massages, and various other forms of relaxing physical therapy before owner Jessica Dennis moved.
Those looking to shop in downtown Rockmart can still visit the likes of Now and Then Antiques at 106 E. Church St., the Rockmart thrift store at 107 Church St., Smith and Lockwood at 114 S. Marble, Treasured Thriftique at 104 S. Marble St., and many more across Marble.